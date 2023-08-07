Tuesday Forecast: Mild temperatures with late evening storm chances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Comfortable temperatures continue for our Tuesday but late evening/overnight storm and severe storm chances return for the 1011 region. Please have several reliable ways to receive weather alerts.

MONDAY EVENING - Isolated to scattered rain and storm activity is expected to develop in western areas and sink southeastward into south central areas in the evening. Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible. A few isolated tornadoes are possible in western areas.

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms in western and south central areas. (KOLN)

Tuesday brings back another day of seasonally cool conditions, but it’ll be another active weather day due to storm chances. Overall, Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated to widely scattered rain and storms are possible in the morning and afternoon for the eastern half of the state, however, can’t rule out an isolated shower/storm elsewhere. The better chance for storm activity for the 1011 region, rolls in for the late evening and into the overnight hours. We are expecting a cluster/line of storms to develop in western areas in the late evening hours... that cluster/line could move east/southeastward across the entire 1011 region. Rain and storms will make their way into central and eastern areas near and after midnight. The storm activity is expected to come to an end by mid-morning as it exits out of the eastern border of the state. These storm chances will also bring the threat for severe weather, mainly in the late afternoon to Wednesday morning. Isolated to numerous severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible. A few isolated tornadoes are possible in far southwestern areas.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day for the 1011 region. A line of rain & storms is expected to develop in western areas later in the evening and move east through the night. (KOLN)

Isolated to numerous severe storms possible late Tuesday evening and into the overnight as a line is expected to form in the west and move eastward. (KOLN)

High temperatures Tuesday will remain seasonally cool but comfortable.... in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

