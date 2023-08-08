Commissioners approve fee increase for state park entry permits

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved fee increases for its state park entry permits at its meeting Aug. 4 in Valentine.

The fee for the annual permit for Nebraska-licensed vehicles will increase from $30 to $35 and a temporary (daily) permit from $6 to $7 beginning Jan. 1, 2024. That approval activated an increase in permit fees for vehicles licensed outside of Nebraska. Those annual permits increased from $60 to $70, with the daily permit increasing from $12 to $14.

The duplicate permit will go from $15 to $17.50 for Nebraska-licensed vehicles and $30 to $35 for vehicles licensed outside of Nebraska.

Of the 38 states that have resident annual state park entry permits, only six have fees lowers than Nebraska’s.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.