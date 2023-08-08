Commissioners approve fee increase for state park entry permits

By Jerry Kane - Public Information Officer - Nebraska State Parks
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved fee increases for its state park entry permits at its meeting Aug. 4 in Valentine.

The fee for the annual permit for Nebraska-licensed vehicles will increase from $30 to $35 and a temporary (daily) permit from $6 to $7 beginning Jan. 1, 2024. That approval activated an increase in permit fees for vehicles licensed outside of Nebraska. Those annual permits increased from $60 to $70, with the daily permit increasing from $12 to $14.

The duplicate permit will go from $15 to $17.50 for Nebraska-licensed vehicles and $30 to $35 for vehicles licensed outside of Nebraska.

Of the 38 states that have resident annual state park entry permits, only six have fees lowers than Nebraska’s.

