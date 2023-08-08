Countdown to kickoff: Nebraska Football practice report
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football Team practiced Tuesday morning as they gear up for their Aug. 31 season opener at Minnesota. Media were invited to attend a portion of practice.
Head Coach Matt Rhule, Offensive Line Coach Donovan Raiola and players spoke to the media after practice. Hear from them in the video player above.
Some notes from Matt Rhule’s press conference today include the fact that freshman linebacker Maverick Noonan was injured in Saturday’s practice and is out for the year. Rhule also noted that receiver Marcus Washington is out for another few days and receiver Zavier Betts hasn’t been practicing due to injury.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.