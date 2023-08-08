Countdown to kickoff: Nebraska Football practice report

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football Team practiced Tuesday morning as they gear up for their Aug. 31 season opener at Minnesota. Media were invited to attend a portion of practice.

Head Coach Matt Rhule, Offensive Line Coach Donovan Raiola and players spoke to the media after practice. Hear from them in the video player above.

Some notes from Matt Rhule’s press conference today include the fact that freshman linebacker Maverick Noonan was injured in Saturday’s practice and is out for the year. Rhule also noted that receiver Marcus Washington is out for another few days and receiver Zavier Betts hasn’t been practicing due to injury.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule praises quarterback Chubba Purdy for his commitment to the #Huskers & progress during fall camp. #Huskers coverage coming up tonight on 1011_News! pic.twitter.com/WukSTpWOXd — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 8, 2023

