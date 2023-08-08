Deputy arrests Lincoln man for third DUI in Lancaster county

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested early Tuesday morning in southeast Lancaster County for his third DUI.

Around 2 a.m., a Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a damaged white Volkswagen parked in the middle of the intersection along Rokeby Road. The Volkswagen had damage to its windshield and hood and the driver’s side rear and front tires were flat.

The deputy spoke with 30-year-old Benjamin Pavlovic of Lincoln, who LSO said appeared to be highly intoxicated and claimed the “real” driver ran off. Later on in the investigation LSO determined it was his vehicle and he was the driver.

Pavlovic had a Blood Alcohol Content level of .208%. The legal limit is below .08% .

Pavlovic was lodged for third-offense DUI, careless driving and fictitious plates.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident to determine what Pavlovic might have hit.

LSO said Pavlovic is the second person in two days who was arrested for their third-offense DUI and wants to remind people who are drinking to call an Uber or a friend for a ride instead of getting behind the wheel.

On Sunday, a deputy arrested 36-year-old Thein Pyu after he was seen speeding near southwest 63rd and O streets. LSO said Pyu had a Blood Alcohol Content level of .34%.

Pyu was cited for third-offense DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test and speeding.

