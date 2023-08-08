Douglas County Commissioners delay Juvenile Justice Center plans

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has voted to delay the transition to the new juvenile justice center to next year.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to delay the opening of a new juvenile detention center into 2024.

The transition was supposed to start in November, but the board was uncomfortable with that plan since the operational capacity of beds is 52 in the new place while the current population of detained youths is 73.

During a telephone town hall hosted by the Omaha Police Officers Association on Monday night, Douglas County’s attorney and sheriff both said that’s a big problem.

“We need to do everything we can to be able to have a facility that we can maintain for a time period to keep these people who are bad actors in detention until we figure out what we’re going to do with them in the juvenile court system,” County Attorney Don Kleine said.

The plan, now on hold, also called for the old facility to close by the end of January.

“We have to keep the current youth center open,” Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hansen said. ”If we get to a point where we have to release high-risk, repeat juvenile offenders simply because we don’t have any place to keep them, that will cost innocent people their lives.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

