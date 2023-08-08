H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln East

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln East Spartans prepare for the 2023 season and their season opener at Kearney. The Spartans must replace, now Husker, Malachi Coleman at receiver, but return two other key skill positions in quarterback, Jeter Worthley, and running back, Dash Bauman.

Head coach, John Gingery, knows the value in having returning starters.

“It’s huge... having their leadership, having their experience, everything they bring to the game, I mean those guys are both very active in multiple sports, they’ve been successful in both sports and you couldn’t ask for any more,” John Gingery said.

The Spartans lost in the playoffs a season ago to Elkhorn South. Dash Bauman believes the returning seniors are a good group that will hopefully help lead the team to be selfless.

“I think we got a lot of people who are going to go out and play for the guy next to them and we have a really tight knit senior class... which is going to be really good for our leadership and to lead this team to play for the team. play for each other and not for ourselves,” Dash Bauman said.

Lincoln East returns 10 starters with 4 players on the defense and 6 on the offense. One of their early season key matchups will be Sept. 1 at Lincoln Southeast.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.