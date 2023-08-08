Husker Volleyball hosts media day

NReport: Photo Day for Huskers.
By Chase Matteson and Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball hosts their 2023 media / picture day ahead Fall camp starting. The Huskers begin practice Aug. 8, 2023.

The afternoon saw the Huskers take a team photo plus pictures of each class. This season there is only 3 classes of athletes as the team has no seniors on the roster. The oldest player on the roster is 21 years old. Following photos, the players met with the media to discuss the upcoming season and answer any and all questions.

Head coach, John Cook, also answered questions and spoke on the upcoming events for Nebraska Volleyball. The hot topic of discussion regarded the upcoming Volleyball Day in Nebraska set for Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.

