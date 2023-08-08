Inmate missing from community corrections facility

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are looking for an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 36-year-old Michael Detty left CCC-O on Monday and his electronic monitor was found across the street from the facility.

Detty started his sentence on June 16, 2021. He was sentenced to four years and 12 months to five years and 18 months for charges out of Clay County that include possession of a stolen firearm and theft by unlawful taking. He has a parole hearing scheduled in October 2023 and a tentative release date of Oct. 23, 2024.

Detty is a white male, 5′ 9″, 240 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

