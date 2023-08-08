‘It was terrifying,’ NICU nurse at Bryan Medical Center shares son’s journey with extremely rare skin condition

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - A nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Bryan Medical Center is sharing her infant son’s journey with an extremely rare skin condition and how colleagues throughout the organization supported her family.

Desirae Lockwood is a nurse in the NICU at Bryan Medical Center. Last year, she and her husband, Jason were pregnant with their second child. Desirae was considered high-risk and monitored closely by a maternal fetal medicine specialist. At 37 weeks, she gave birth to a baby boy, Jensen. As soon as he arrived, the couple knew something wasn’t right.

Jensen was diagnosed with an extremely rare skin disorder, giant congenital melanocytic nevi. The condition is characterized by abnormally dark skin patches on the body which resemble birthmark moles. According to the UN, there are roughly 140 million babies born in the world every year. Only one in 20,000, or about 0.00005%, of those newborns are diagnosed with this condition.

“Personally, I’ve worked in the NICU for eight years. I’ve never seen this condition or anything like it,” Desirae said. “Obviously, you get the occasional birthmark or mole. But nothing this extensive. It was terrifying.”

Jensen spent several days at Bryan undergoing important tests. His case is extensive. His torso, both front and back, is entirely covered by a large mole. He also has satellite moles throughout most of his body. Additionally, an MRI revealed mole cells were found on the tissue of his brain and he suffered a stroke in utero, a complication that can arise from the disorder.

Outside of his skin condition, Jensen is an overall healthy baby. He was discharged from Bryan just under a week after being born. However, his diagnosis required very specialized treatment, including numerous doctor visits and additional hospitalizations. He sees a team of specialists from across the country, including a neurologist at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, a dermatologist from Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital and a leading researcher of his condition at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

The financial burden of Jensen’s care has been difficult on Desirae. Every year, staff at Bryan are invited to take part in the Employee Campaign. It’s a fundraising effort to elevate programs, services and facilities across the health system. It also benefits communities Bryan serves through a partnership with local United Way charities. It’s a time when employees come together to collectively help others.

This year, Desirae was unanimously selected to receive assistance from the Caring Fund, a program supported by the Employee Campaign. The Caring Fund provides financial support to Bryan employees who face a hardship or life-altering crisis. In the past, it’s helped staff who’ve experienced unexpected medical expenses, the loss of a loved one or recovery after a disaster, such as a tornado or fire.

“After my husband and I found out that we’d be receiving help from the Caring Fund, I just immediately started crying,” Desirae said. “We were in a really tight spot. It just felt like a huge weight had been lifted off our shoulders. And to know that it all comes from the people you work with. It’s incredible. They could never know how much it helps and how much it means. Words could never express our true gratitude.”

Today, Jensen is nine months old. He is a happy baby, smiling and laughing all the time. He continues to see specialists who monitor his condition and development. He also goes to physical therapy on a weekly basis to help improve his mobility. Jensen’s long-term prognosis is a bit uncertain. Because of the disorder, he’s at an increased risk of developing skin cancer and has experienced seizures. However, Desirae chooses to live in the moment and enjoy every day.

“He’s beautiful and he’s unique. I want everyone to see him that way,” Desirae said. “I worry about him being bullied as he grows up. But honestly, what else can we do but raise awareness. I just want to bring some knowledge about his condition and let everyone know how special he is.”

Throughout her entire journey, Desirae has continued to care for patients in the NICU at Bryan Medical Center. She works overnight shifts so she can be with her family during the day and get Jensen to appointments. This experiencer has allowed Desirae’s to relate to her patients on an entirely new level.

“I started in the NICU as a new grad with no kids. Then, I had my first son six years ago and felt I could relate more on a parent-to-parent basis. Now, after having Jensen and experiencing the NICU from the other side, I can truly tell my families that I’ve been there,” Desirae said. “It will get better. It’s really hard. There are so many highs and lows, ups and downs. But celebrate the little things, because every little thing matters.”

For more on Desirae’s story, visit bryanhealth.org

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.