Lincoln Fire and Rescue rolls out new $241,000 brush rig

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue unveiled a new multipurpose vehicle on Tuesday.

LFR said the newest addition to the City firefighting fleet offers off-road capabilities that existing vehicles cannot provide. LFR unveiled the vehicle, a “brush rig” called Brush 10, at Station 10.

“As Lincoln continues to grow, we are experiencing a greater amount of urban wildland interface. This includes more than just rural properties, but green space areas in newer neighborhoods,” said LFR Captain Shane Cuttlers.

The four-wheel-drive Ford F550 weighs nearly 20,000 pounds, uses 40″ tires and is specially designed to access off-road, snow and water covered sites. Other features of Brush 10 include a 400-gallon water tank, 12-gallon foam tank, winch, rear camera, and all hoses and tools, such as chain saws, needed to clear roads and access technical rescue situations, as well as fight fires.

Additionally, the truck allows first responders to safely remain in the climate-controlled cab while fighting fires with the ability to spray while in motion. The vehicle can traverse up to 20″ of water and has a removable body that can be mounted on a new chassis, which allows for cost savings to the City and extends the overall life of the apparatus.

Funding for the vehicle is part of an $8.4 million Cares Act Federal Grant to LFR. The truck cost $241,146 and will replace the previous vehicle, a repurposed pickup truck, at Station 10. Brush 10 will be put into service before the end of August, after all LFR personnel are trained for its use.

Most recently, LFR added two new fire engines and an ambulance in 2022 for $1.5 million to replace aging vehicles that had high mileage and needed frequent repair.

