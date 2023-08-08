Lincoln officials provides update on Pershing site redevelopment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln officials provided an update on what’s happening at the Pershing Auditorium, or what’s left of it.

Video from Monday evening shows where part of the exterior are finally being torn down. Much of the building has been gutted, and crews are now removing things like ceilings grids, lights and seating.

Granite and Sandstone panels are coming off outside. Demolition work will pick back up later this week and should be finished in November.

The Lincoln City Council approved plans for nearly 100 units of affordable housing to go up on the block where Pershing sits.

