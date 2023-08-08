Mega Millions drawing could be its largest jackpot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing could bring the largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The whopping prize of an estimated {$1.55} billion comes after no ticket matched all six numbers on Friday.

If one ticket wins the jackpot, the lump sum payment will be an estimated {$757} million.

The current Mega Millions record of nearly {$1.54} billion was won South Carolina in 2018.

The drawing takes place at 11 p.m. eastern time.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.