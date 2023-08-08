Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Tuesday it has welcomed another addition to the family.

The zoo says Jayei, the nearly 30-year-old matriarch of the zoo’s African elephant herd, gave birth to a female calf at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

This marks the fourth African elephant calf born at the zoo. Mopani, the most recent addition, was born in March to Lolly, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny, both born in January of 2022.

The father of the calf is 22-year-old Callee. He left Omaha earlier this year for the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African Elephant Species Survival Plan.

The zoo says the Elephant Family Quarters will remain closed to allow for bonding time with mom and calf. Visitors can still see them with the herd in their outdoor yard, which will remain accessible.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.