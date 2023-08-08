Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Tuesday it has welcomed another addition to the family.

The zoo says Jayei, the nearly 30-year-old matriarch of the zoo’s African elephant herd, gave birth to a female calf at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

This marks the fourth African elephant calf born at the zoo. Mopani, the most recent addition, was born in March to Lolly, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny, both born in January of 2022.

The father of the calf is 22-year-old Callee. He left Omaha earlier this year for the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African Elephant Species Survival Plan.

The zoo says the Elephant Family Quarters will remain closed to allow for bonding time with mom and calf. Visitors can still see them with the herd in their outdoor yard, which will remain accessible.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Multiple Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a garage fire near South 6th and Calvert...
Fire causes $1M in damage to southwest Lincoln garage units
Lincoln Transportation & Utilities said extreme heat caused large cracks in the concrete from...
Northeast Lincoln road buckles due to extreme heat
Chelsy Kress
Woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed Tecumseh man in March
Police said they were able to track the woman’s Pontiac through the DoorDash app to an area...
12-year-old caught after stealing DoorDash driver’s vehicle in north Lincoln, police say

Latest News

The Big Red Barn located in the Thayer County Museum is used to keep ag history alive.
Big Red Barn in Belvidere houses agricultural history
Several people across the state are part of a project to grow corn the Pawnee nation once...
Nebraskans work to grow Pawnee corn
Many people still visit the original Pony Express station in Gothenburg to learn about the...
Pony Express station continues to draw visitors
Not far from the community of Fullerton in Nance County, you can escape the hustle and bustle...
Exploring The Barn Yard
Hometown Interns Celebrate Their Experiences