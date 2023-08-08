Teens force women and children out of car before leading officers on a chase, Lincoln Police say

By Ryan Swanigan and Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police took two teens into custody after a short pursuit overnight.

Police were called to an area near 25th and W Streets just before midnight Tuesday and spoke with a 27-year-old woman who said she was sitting in her parked silver Ford Taurus when an unknown male who claimed to be armed told her, a 24-year-old female passenger and two children ages three and nine to get out of the car. He then drove away in her car.

A short time later, an officer saw the Taurus eastbound on O Street and attempted a traffic stop. As the driver attempted to flee, he lost control of the Taurus and struck a parked vehicle near 26th and Randolph, according to LPD. Two unknown males that were inside the car fled.

An officer tased the 16-year-old driver and took him into custody. The teen was taken to an area hospital where he was medically cleared and lodged in the Youth Assessment Center for robbery, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

An officer used their service dog to take the second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Vincente Sierra, into custody. Sierra was lodged in Lancaster County Jail for aiding and abetting robbery and obstructing a police officer.

The scene of an LPD pursuit that came to an end near 26th & Randolph very early Tuesday morning.

Teens force women and children out of car before leading officers on a chase, Lincoln Police say
