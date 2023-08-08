Two teens apprehended after short pursuit in central Lincoln overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police took two teens into custody after a short pursuit very early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after midnight when LPD began pursuing a car near 27th and J Streets, according to Capt. Max Hubka. He stated that the pursuit came to an end at 26th and Randolph, with the two teens inside fleeing the vehicle.

According to a 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene, the vehicle came to rest on the west side curb of 26th Street, just north of Randolph.

Hubka says the two teens were shortly located and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Further details have not yet been released, including why LPD was in pursuit of the vehicle and what charges the teens face.

