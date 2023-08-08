Two teens apprehended after short pursuit in central Lincoln overnight

The scene of an LPD pursuit that came to an end near 26th & Randolph very early Tuesday morning.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police took two teens into custody after a short pursuit very early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after midnight when LPD began pursuing a car near 27th and J Streets, according to Capt. Max Hubka. He stated that the pursuit came to an end at 26th and Randolph, with the two teens inside fleeing the vehicle.

According to a 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene, the vehicle came to rest on the west side curb of 26th Street, just north of Randolph.

Hubka says the two teens were shortly located and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Further details have not yet been released, including why LPD was in pursuit of the vehicle and what charges the teens face.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Multiple Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a garage fire near South 6th and Calvert...
Fire causes $700,000 in damage to southwest Lincoln garage units
Lincoln Transportation & Utilities said extreme heat caused large cracks in the concrete from...
Northeast Lincoln road buckles due to extreme heat
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house
Police said they were able to track the woman’s Pontiac through the DoorDash app to an area...
12-year-old caught after stealing DoorDash driver’s vehicle in north Lincoln, police say

Latest News

The scene of an LPD pursuit that came to an end near 26th & Randolph very early Tuesday morning.
The scene of an LPD pursuit that came to an end near 26th & Randolph very early Tuesday morning.
Lincoln officials provided an update on what’s happening at the Pershing Auditorium, or what’s...
Lincoln officials provides update on Pershing site redevelopment
The City of Lincoln provided an update to the Pershing site redevelopment.
City provides update on Pershing site redevelopment
Omaha Police have identified the man involved in a crash and shooting on the interstate Monday.
Omaha Police identify suspect in interstate crash, shooting