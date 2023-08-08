War-Torn: Stories from Ukraine - Civilians near the front live mostly underground

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Civilians near Ukraine’s long front are caught helplessly between incoming and outgoing blasts.

They live lives more like marmots than men.

I saw a woman in her 80s, who was a child when the Wehrmacht stormed eastern Europe in the Second World War. She never thought she’d live to fear bombs again, but now she’s hardly left her bed in 15 months. She’s trapped in an underground room where night lasts forever.

“Mentally, it’s impossible,” said Ludmilla, the woman’s daughter. “I don’t know how we keep doing this.”

Ludmilla, who lives in Orikhiv, takes care of the woman along with their farm animals.

“We have chickens, dogs,” Ludmilla said. “I’ve spent most of my life with them. This is part of me.”

When the shelling slows, Ludmilla emerges from her hiding to check on her home.

A military chaplain, Gennady Mokhnenko, drove me and others to Hulyaipole and Orikhiv, both only a matter of miles from the front. As we neared Hulyaipole, as if to underscore the danger, Mokhnenko stopped laughing and talking. He began to hum a hymn.

Soon after, we passed a farmer, gathering his harvest.

Ludmilla and Olena, who lives in Hulyaipole, share many things in common. For one, the sound of metal munitions exploding against wood and concrete replaced the sound of children laughing in their lives.

“You worry constantly,” Olena said. “There is not a day that I’m not worried.”

They’re reliant on the daringness and good will of others, who bring in boxes of supplies.

“They shoot, we hide,” Olena said. “If it’s quiet, we still get our groceries. We just keep moving forward.”

But feeling the weight of a year and a half of war, some wonder if moving forward is even possible.

“The only hope is that Ukrainian warriors will liberate us from this horror and nightmare we live every day,” Ludmilla said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.