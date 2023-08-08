Wednesday Forecast: Stormy morning, quiet afternoon

Tuesday Night & Wednesday Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday morning will start off noisy for some of the 1011 region but by the afternoon things, weather-wise, will settle down. Temperatures remain comfortable.

TUESDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY MORNING - An active weather evening and overnight hours is setting up for the 1011 region Tuesday late evening into Wednesday morning. We are expected a cluster/line of storms to move into western areas in the evening hours and move east across the state through the overnight hours before exiting out of eastern areas by mid-morning Wednesday. This cluster/line will bring the potential for severe weather in the evening and overnight hours.... severe weather threat will decrease as you head to the east and as we head later into the night. Numerous severe storms with damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall and a few tornadoes are possible in western areas, mainly between 5 PM and midnight. Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall are possible in central and eastern areas around midnight and through 7 AM Wednesday. Please have several reliable ways to receive weather alerts this evening and tonight.

Isolated to numerous strong to severe storms possible for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Isolated to numerous strong to severe storms possible for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.(KOLN)

The line/cluster of storm activity could linger in eastern areas through mid-morning but by the early afternoon I think things dry up and we remain mostly dry throughout the day. However, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorms for the 1011 region for the remainder of the day. Overall, skies will be mostly to partly cloudy and high temperatures will be slightly cooler for some areas. Highs will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Things will remain quiet with partly to mostly clear skies for Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday morning lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Thursday Morning Lows
Thursday Morning Lows(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

