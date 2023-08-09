Crime Stoppers in the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In addition to the weekly Crime Stoppers segment that airs on 10/11 NOW This Morning, every Wednesday at 2 p.m. 10/11′s Madison Pitsch or Bill Rentschler will speak more at length and in-depth with Lincoln Crime Stoppers to discuss ongoing investigations. During the livestream, Crime Stoppers will share important information, photos and videos to viewers in hopes of receiving tips from the community to help solve cases for local law enforcement agencies.

Three ways to give information to Crime Stoppers include:

  • Calling the tip line at (402) 475-3600 or **TIPS
  • Submitting your tips online
  • Downloading the App to report tips to Lincoln/Lancaster County Crime Stoppers HERE.

Once a month, Madison or Bill will speak with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to go over cases on their Lancaster Lookout - a list of the “most wanted” individuals in Lancaster County.

You can view the latest - and previous - episodes of Crime Stoppers in the video player below.

10/11 NOW Regularly Scheduled Streaming Schedule

10/11 NOW streams multiple times throughout the day, covering things like city and state press conferences as they happen, as well as breaking news, weather, and sports. We do have several scheduled programs throughout the week, which 10/11 will continue to add to as time goes on.

Mondays at 2 PM - Consumer Safety Spotlight

Wednesdays at 2 PM - Crime Stoppers

Fridays at 2 PM - Inside the Story with the Flat Water Free Press

You can watch 10/11′s streaming segments on 1011now.com, the 10/11 NOW app, our CTV apps like Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV. You can also watch these segments and more on 10/11′s YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pursuit that ended with two teens in custody near 26th &...
Teens force women and children out of car before leading officers on a chase, Lincoln Police say
A nurse in the NICU at Bryan Medical Center shares her infant son's story with an extremely...
‘It was terrifying,’ NICU nurse at Bryan Medical Center shares son’s journey with extremely rare skin condition
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Dillard's at Gateway Mall
Thieves steal more than $11,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s at Gateway Mall
Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home
Felipe Vazquez
Man serving sentence for Lincoln Police investigator’s murder takes plea deal in another homicide case
Authorities are looking further into the man’s death due to his young age and lack of known...
Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home