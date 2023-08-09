Deputies link man to five thefts, including two stolen vehicles from Lancaster County

Deputies link man to five theft cases, including two stolen vehicles from Lancaster County
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A case being invested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is getting the help of Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office first started investigating the case with the thefts of two vehicles in far east and southeast Lancaster County Aug. 3.

An abandoned SUV was recovered less than a mile away from where it was stolen in the area of 154th and Van Dorn.

Within the same hour, a Buick LeSabre was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 162nd and O Street area, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

The Buick was spotted on camera six hours after being stolen in the parking lot of a Walmart in Omaha. An image of the man deputies believe is linked to the vehicle thefts was also caught on store security cameras.

A man suspected of stealing two vehicles in Lancaster County was caught on security camera...
A man suspected of stealing two vehicles in Lancaster County was caught on security camera inside a Walmart store in Omaha.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Investigators were led to the store through the transaction history from a card inside a wallet that was stolen from a third vehicle around the same time of the two other thefts.

Lincoln Crime Stoppers also received security video from a Yutan homeowner of a person matching the suspect’s description rummaging through a vehicle the same day the vehicles and wallet were stolen.

Deputies told Lincoln Crime Stoppers the man of interest may be connected to another stolen SUV in the area of 98th and Fletcher.

If you know anything about either of these cases, send your anonymous tips online or call (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pursuit that ended with two teens in custody near 26th &...
Teens force women and children out of car before leading officers on a chase, Lincoln Police say
A nurse in the NICU at Bryan Medical Center shares her infant son's story with an extremely...
‘It was terrifying,’ NICU nurse at Bryan Medical Center shares son’s journey with extremely rare skin condition
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home
High Temperatures Today
Morning storms possible, mainly quiet & dry afternoon
Deputies link man to five theft cases, including two stolen vehicles from Lancaster County
Deputies link man to five theft cases, including two stolen vehicles from Lancaster County
Hastings father arrested on child abuse charge