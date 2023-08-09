Director touches on documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne

“Day by Day” will be shown at select Marcus Cinema Theaters in Nebraska
Director Justin LePera and Former Cornhusker Running Back Clinton Childs
Director Justin LePera and Former Cornhusker Running Back Clinton Childs(Courtesy: "Day by Day")
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The director of a documentary chronicling the career of University of Nebraska Head Coach Tom Osborne provided more insight before it makes its debut at seven Marcus Theaters in Nebraska on Friday with sneak previews at select locations on Thursday.

The documentary “Day by Day”, former Husker players Mark Brungardt and Josh Davis tell the story of Coach Osborne’s remarkable success and how the Husker program defined all odds by winning three national championships in four years, between 1994 and 1997. The documentary also features interviews from former husker players, coaching rivals, and more.

“Day by Day” Director Justin LePera, a Hollywood filmmaker and co-founder of LANE 4 MEDIA, talked more about what viewers might take away from the documentary.

“Whether you’re a sports fan or not, whether you’re a Nebraska fan or not, you’re going to love this movie because this documentary’s really about life, about what we all kinda endure in different ways and it just happens to be through this team. And it gives us the belief that no matter what we encounter, if we stay the course, we can accomplish anything,” LePera said.

Lincoln movie theaters showing the documentary include:

  • East Park Cinema 6
  • Edgewood Cinema 6
  • Lincoln Grand Cinema 14
  • South Pointe Cinema 6

The documentary will also be available digitally Aug. 29 followed by VOD on Sept. 5.

To purchase tickets, visit marcustheatres.com.

(from left) WingBack Clester Johnson Director Justin LePera and Tight End Vershan Jackson
(from left) WingBack Clester Johnson Director Justin LePera and Tight End Vershan Jackson(Courtesy of "Day by Day")

