First Husker volleyball practice of 2023 shows talent, competitiveness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team opened preseason practice on Tuesday inside the Devaney Center. Officially, it was the first workout for the Huskers’ six newcomers. However, players on the 2023 roster have been together since January.

“I’m a little more relaxed this year,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said. “I think we know where we’re at.”

Since the recruiting class’s arrival, the Huskers have completed a spring season, traveled to Brazil, and participated in summer conditioning. Cook believes those experiences allowed the Huskers to bypass introductory practices, which may have occurred in previous seasons.

On Tuesday, the Huskers went through a variety of serving and passing stations that included a rapid-fire drill where players attempted to successfully receive a volleyball from a high-powered machine. Setters Kennadi Orr and Bergen Reilly split time evenly and regularly encouraged each other. Cook said he plans to chart every repetition while monitoring the position battle between Orr and Reilly.

The Huskers are projected to finish second in the Big Ten in 2023, while the national preseason rankings are expected next week. Nebraska’s season opener is scheduled for Friday, August 25th.

