Four Bryan West hospice nurses surprised with ‘Hospice Hero’ award

Bryan West hospice nurses and other staff
Bryan West hospice nurses and other staff(Isabella Benson)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seeing a loved one near the end of their life is not an easy feat, and in a hospice setting, a good support system matters for the patient and their family.

On Wednesday, Kyle Chandler, Nancy Sell, Tandy Becher and Sara Hennessy were given the ‘Hospice Hero’ award to highlight their hard work on the hospice unit at Bryan West.

It’s a fairly new award presented by AseraCare, Bryan’s partner for hospice care. When those recipients found out, they were quite surprised. They were told they had an important meeting to attend out in the hallway. Little did they know, they were being presented with this achievement. They all said they are delighted to be honored as genuine nurses, which is what they strive to be.

”To be recognized as a compassionate, caring person means the world to me. This has really become my love, both palliative and hospice,” Kyle Chandler, hospice nurse at Bryan West said.

Throughout the ceremony, the nurses were thanked by their peers and received some extra gifts for their work. The hospice unit at Bryan West is only about a year and a half old.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pursuit that ended with two teens in custody near 26th &...
Teens force women and children out of car before leading officers on a chase, Lincoln Police say
A nurse in the NICU at Bryan Medical Center shares her infant son's story with an extremely...
‘It was terrifying,’ NICU nurse at Bryan Medical Center shares son’s journey with extremely rare skin condition
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80

Latest News

Fentanyl generic
DEA urges parents to talk to kids about dangers of fentanyl
Highs On Thursday
Thursday Forecast: A return to more seasonal temperatures...
10/11's Madison Pitch and Jared Minary from LPD discuss the latest crimes that Crime Stoppers...
Crime Stoppers in the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio (8/9/23)
Crime Tracker
Crime Stoppers in the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio