Four Bryan West hospice nurses surprised with ‘Hospice Hero’ award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seeing a loved one near the end of their life is not an easy feat, and in a hospice setting, a good support system matters for the patient and their family.

On Wednesday, Kyle Chandler, Nancy Sell, Tandy Becher and Sara Hennessy were given the ‘Hospice Hero’ award to highlight their hard work on the hospice unit at Bryan West.

It’s a fairly new award presented by AseraCare, Bryan’s partner for hospice care. When those recipients found out, they were quite surprised. They were told they had an important meeting to attend out in the hallway. Little did they know, they were being presented with this achievement. They all said they are delighted to be honored as genuine nurses, which is what they strive to be.

”To be recognized as a compassionate, caring person means the world to me. This has really become my love, both palliative and hospice,” Kyle Chandler, hospice nurse at Bryan West said.

Throughout the ceremony, the nurses were thanked by their peers and received some extra gifts for their work. The hospice unit at Bryan West is only about a year and a half old.

