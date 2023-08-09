Hastings father arrested on child abuse charge

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody after Hastings Police discovered a bruise on his infant son.

Local4 is choosing not to name the suspect to protect the identity of the victim.

Hastings Police Captain Jason Haase said police were called out to a home on East 5th Street after 7 p.m. Tuesday after a family member reported abuse.

Capt. Haase said an investigation was done and the father was arrested on felony child abuse.

HPD said the 5-month-old baby was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare and later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha for further tests.

