H.S Football Preview: Lincoln High

Lincoln High hits Fall practice.
Lincoln High hits Fall practice.(KOLN-TV)
By Matt McMaster
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High is beginning preparations for the 2023 season. The Links went 4-5 last year and will start their season against Lincoln Southwest with hopes of avenging last years 20-19 loss against the Silver Hawks.

The Links will have will have very big shoes on the offensive end to fill this year with last seasons leading receiver Ben Ngoyi an Iowa State Cyclone.

Head coach Mark Macke said this year will be a full team effort.

“We don’t expect them to play at their talent level because those were extremely talented kids... but we just want to see our kids plays as clean as they can, understand their assignments and play as hard as they can.”

Star Player Corlen Williams-Barney said he is ready to step up for the Links.

“I would do everything in my power to, you know, lead this team do what I need to do. In order to get these wins and build are players to the best people they can be.”

Lincoln High returns ten starters, five on offense and five on defense. One of their key match-ups this year will be against Northeast on Sept. 22, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Lincoln Transportation & Utilities said extreme heat caused large cracks in the concrete from...
Northeast Lincoln road buckles due to extreme heat
Multiple Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a garage fire near South 6th and Calvert...
Fire causes $1M in damage to southwest Lincoln garage units
Chelsy Kress
Woman sentenced for hit-and-run that killed Tecumseh man in March
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80

Latest News

The Husker volleyball team began preseason practice on Tuesday.
NReport: Huskers begin preseason practice
The Nebraska Football Team practiced Tuesday morning as they gear up for their Aug. 31 season...
Huskers finish practice #8 of fall camp
Jeff Sims was one of 35 quarterbacks nationally named to the Davey O’Brien Award preseason...
Sims named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List
Husker football practice
Huskers finish practice #8 of fall camp; Noonan out for the season, Huskers work to stay comfortable being uncomfortable