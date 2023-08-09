H.S Football Preview: Lincoln High

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High is beginning preparations for the 2023 season. The Links went 4-5 last year and will start their season against Lincoln Southwest with hopes of avenging last years 20-19 loss against the Silver Hawks.

The Links will have will have very big shoes on the offensive end to fill this year with last seasons leading receiver Ben Ngoyi an Iowa State Cyclone.

Head coach Mark Macke said this year will be a full team effort.

“We don’t expect them to play at their talent level because those were extremely talented kids... but we just want to see our kids plays as clean as they can, understand their assignments and play as hard as they can.”

Star Player Corlen Williams-Barney said he is ready to step up for the Links.

“I would do everything in my power to, you know, lead this team do what I need to do. In order to get these wins and build are players to the best people they can be.”

Lincoln High returns ten starters, five on offense and five on defense. One of their key match-ups this year will be against Northeast on Sept. 22, 2023.

