LPS bus drivers concerns, assaults prompt district-wide trainings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week, it was Lincoln Public School bus drivers turn to be the students as they went through an enhanced annual training in the parking lot of Southwest High School.

“This is a new day,” said Phil Skorupa the LPS Transportation Director. “A new school year.”

The trainings covered topics like responding to student behaviors, what to do it terrorist situations, how to keep kids with special needs safe and responding to emergencies, like a fire.

Some of these topics, are covered every year. Some - drivers spent the last few years pleading for after they said they felt unsafe due to student behavior and lack of training.

One of those drivers is Jennie Belinsky. She no longer works for the district, but was a driver last school year. It was then, she was assaulted by a student. She still has the scars on her arm.

“I had a student that ended up, you know, tearing up some artwork of one of my preschoolers. And I had asked them, you know, not to do so. And the student became very agitated with me, and tried to grab a hold of me and hit me that day, he was removed from the bus by staff members at the school,” Belinsky said. “But as I was speaking with staff members he ran back over and grabbed a hold of me and tried to hit and kick me again.”

Belinsky said the next day, the kid was back on her bus and that the assault continued.

“I asked him not to hit the windows because I didn’t want him to hurt himself. You know, my job as a driver is to ensure the safety of my students,” Belinsky said. “And things escalated as I turned the corner, he reached up front and grabbed a hold of me. As I’m driving down the road, and had my sweater in his hand, as he was doing that, and started digging into my shoulder.”

Jennie Belinsky followed the district’s policies and called dispatch for help.

“They didn’t really give clear instructions on what to do,” Jennie Belinsky said.

10/11 requested and reviewed the district’s training materials for bus drivers. Those training materials address what to do in the event of an emergency like a weapon on the bus, student behavior and more. For the most part, all of the materials direct the drivers to try and de-escalate the student behavior first, and if that doesn’t work to call dispatch and ask for directions.

Balensky and current driver Mike Hopkins said the lack of clear steps drivers can take in situations like Jennie Belinsky’s assault, and other concerns like a false report of a gun on a bus, are what lead Hopkins and the Transportation Education Association to submit a grievance to the Lincoln Public School district, saying they didn’t feel safe at work.

“It ranges from frustration and discouragement to in some situations, you know, you’re terrified,” said Mike Hopkins a driver.

Records 10/11 Now requested show bus drivers reported 35 incidents in the last school year, and in the 2021-2022 school year, they reported 52.

Hopkins said he had been raising the alarm on these concerns for the last few years. 10/11 requested communications between Hopkins and the district documenting the request for more help, starting in 2021.

“We were seeking additional training so that we could better serve the students on the bus and also each other, as we’re on the bus and to keep us safe,” Hopkins said.”

Those emails show the district did take steps in 2021, including holding a meeting between administration and bus drivers that resulted in a raise for drivers and some trainings, that proved to be ineffective.

“I’m not saying this is the intention,” Hopkins said. “But what I am saying is, is that we felt unsupported.”

Skorupa said they were working toward the trainings before the grievance was filed. He said it took a while, for good reason. The training materials simply didn’t exist.

“We have a great team of security personnel here at the district that coupled with our trainers we’ve gone through and basically started from scratch and develop the standard response protocol that applies to a bus setting,” Skorpua said.

Skorupa did add that he understands why drivers needed more help.

“We do door-to-door service for a lot of special needs students and students that have some challenges that we work with,” Skorupa said “And so we recognize that that is escalated and our mission has gotten even larger than it ever was.”

Following the grievance the district promised to provide training on a number of topics the drivers requested, including tools to safely and gently restrain students who are a danger to themselves and others.

With these promises, the grievance was dropped.

“There is a training plan,” Hopkins said. “We’re grateful for that. It’s a pretty robust, I think plan.”

LPS said this is just the beginning of improvements. They’ve added three full-time trainers, who are currently undergoing even more classes about managing student behavior to pass that on to drivers, keeping the first and last classrooms of the day more safe.

