LPS teachers prepare for new school year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting next week, Lincoln Public School students will be roaming the halls and settling in for a new school year. Along with them, hundreds of new teachers in the district are also preparing for their first day.

Staffing for teachers at Lincoln schools seems to be on the right track. LPS said every open teaching position has been filled. One teacher said that heading into this upcoming school year feels different.

Throughout her 19 years in education, Mindy Diller said she’s seen the profession ebb and flow.

“People aren’t wanting to go into teaching like how they how it used to be,” Dilller said. “But the ones that are going into teaching are really, really passionate about that.”

Diller is a Family & Consumer Sciences teacher at Lux Middle School and the vice president of the Lincoln Education Association. She said this year, teachers are feeling more confident ahead of getting back to the classroom.

“It feels like things maybe aren’t so undecisive or up in the air, you know, like immediately following the pandemic, those school years kind of were,” Diller said.

LPS said about 380 teachers have been hired for the 2023-2024 school year. Two-thirds of those teachers are brand new to the district.

LPS human resources said as far as hiring, they’ve stayed consistent.

“That’s very normal, and kind of the same numbers that we’ve seen here in the last five years,” said Vann Price, LPS human resources associate superintendent. “So we’re really, really pleased with that.”

For those covering for teachers, LPS said they have around 800 certified substitute teachers so far. There’s still a shortage of subs, but teachers and the district said they hope this year will bring less stress when it comes to filling in the gaps.

“You know, we are short on substitutes, especially long-term substitutes,” Diller said. “So teachers may have to step into those roles, if they choose to do so.”

So while not perfect, she said students will be in good hands. As far as other positions within the district, there’s about 150 various positions still open. That includes roles like bus driver, nutrition services and paraeducators.

