More than 50 gallons of fuel spilled at Lincoln gas station after driver hits hose and leaves

(Pexels.com)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A driver hit a fuel hose at a northeast Lincoln gas station causing dozens of gallons of gas to spill just after midnight on Wednesday.

According to LPD, a fuel truck connected the fuel fill hose to the in-ground fuel tank at the Kwik Shop near Fremont Street and Touzalin Avenue to dispense 6,800 gallons of regular unleaded gas when a gray vehicle drove through the lot and hit the fuel line. The driver of the vehicle then drove away from the scene.

The impact caused around 50-70 gallons of fuel to spill into the Kwik Shop parking lot.

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pursuit that ended with two teens in custody near 26th &...
Teens force women and children out of car before leading officers on a chase, Lincoln Police say
A nurse in the NICU at Bryan Medical Center shares her infant son's story with an extremely...
‘It was terrifying,’ NICU nurse at Bryan Medical Center shares son’s journey with extremely rare skin condition
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80

Latest News

10/11's Madison Pitch and Jared Minary from LPD discuss the latest crimes that Crime Stoppers...
Crime Stoppers in the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio (8/9/23)
Crime Tracker
Crime Stoppers in the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio
Iowa and Nebraska sue EPA to end E10 volatility waiver
Dillard's at Gateway Mall
Thieves steal more than $11,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s at Gateway Mall