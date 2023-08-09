Omaha Police arrest suspect in Benson Park murder

Lavell Cutler was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 46-year-old man one week ago at Benson Park.

The body of Phillip Kuhn was found in the middle of the park at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Police said it appeared he had been shot to death.

On Wednesday, OPD announced that officers had arrested 41-year-old Lavell Cutler.

Lavell Cutler
Lavell Cutler(Omaha Police Department)

Cutler was booked into the Douglas County Jail to face charges of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and tampering with evidence.

