Omaha Police arrest suspect in Benson Park murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 46-year-old man one week ago at Benson Park.

The body of Phillip Kuhn was found in the middle of the park at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Police said it appeared he had been shot to death.

On Wednesday, OPD announced that officers had arrested 41-year-old Lavell Cutler.

Cutler was booked into the Douglas County Jail to face charges of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and tampering with evidence.

