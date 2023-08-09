Omaha Police put down attacking pit bull
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say an officer used his gun to put down a dangerous animal Tuesday night.
Officers were dispatched to a home near 66th and Franklin streets about 10:11 p.m. for an animal attack. Someone reported that a pit bull was attacking his fiance.
When they arrived, officers found the victim still being mauled and the dog was then put down.
Officers began treating the 21-year old victim who was transported to a hospital. Police say hospital staff described the injuries as serious but not life-threatening. Police also noticed that the victim owned the dog.
