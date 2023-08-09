Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a man’s death after he was found unconscious in his northwest Lincoln home Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a home near NW 55th and W Aurora Streets in the Oak Hills neighborhood around 1:20 p.m. and found a 46-year-old man dead.

Authorities are looking further into the man’s death due to his young age and lack of known health concerns.

