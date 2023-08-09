Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home

(John Grinvalds)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a man’s death after he was found unconscious in his northwest Lincoln home Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a home near NW 55th and W Aurora Streets in the Oak Hills neighborhood around 1:20 p.m. and found a 46-year-old man dead.

Authorities are looking further into the man’s death due to his young age and lack of known health concerns.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pursuit that ended with two teens in custody near 26th &...
Teens force women and children out of car before leading officers on a chase, Lincoln Police say
A nurse in the NICU at Bryan Medical Center shares her infant son's story with an extremely...
‘It was terrifying,’ NICU nurse at Bryan Medical Center shares son’s journey with extremely rare skin condition
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

High Temperatures Today
Morning storms possible, mainly quiet & dry afternoon
Deputies link man to five theft cases, including two stolen vehicles from Lancaster County
Deputies link man to five theft cases, including two stolen vehicles from Lancaster County
A man suspected of stealing two vehicles in Lancaster County was caught on security camera...
Deputies link man to five thefts, including two stolen vehicles from Lancaster County
Hastings father arrested on child abuse charge