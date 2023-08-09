Suspect sought after stolen vehicle abandoned near Elm Creek

ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) -The search continues for a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle east of Elm Creek, prompting a coordinated effort involving multiple agencies and resources.

A Kearney Police officer spotted a stolen vehicle near the Ramada Inn around 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday. The stolen vehicle, a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup with South Dakota license plates, was last seen near 11th Street and Second Avenue in Kearney.

With the assistance of the FLOCK Safety Automated License Plate Reader system, officers and deputies were able to track the suspect vehicle’s direction of travel. The pickup, which was reported stolen from Sarpy County, was spotted by a Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputy on Highway 30 near Eagle Road.

Before authorities could stop the vehicle, the driver turned off of Highway 30 and abandoned the stolen pickup on Cessna Road near 39th Road. The driver fled on foot into a nearby cornfield. The driver, believed to be an man around 18 years of age, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 lbs, was described as wearing a light-colored shirt. Law enforcement has a possible suspect in mind, although confirmation is pending.

The search included the deployment of drones, police service dog K-9s, and a Nebraska State Patrol fixed-wing aircraft. Residents in the vicinity were notified about the ongoing search.

As of now, the driver remains at large.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspect’s whereabouts, is urged to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

