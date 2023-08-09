Thieves steal more than $11,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s at Gateway Mall

(KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for three people who stole $11,100 worth of designer bags from a store at Gateway Mall Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. officers were called to Dillard’s and spoke with store employees who said two females and one male came into the store and asked to look at a selection of bags.

When the employee disengaged the lock that secured the purses, the suspects stole handfuls of bags and ran from Dillard’s. In total, 11 bags valuing $11,100 were stolen.

The suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in a small sedan with no license plates.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

