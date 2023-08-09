Thursday Forecast: A return to more seasonal temperatures...

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures and isolated thunderstorm chances highlight the second-half of your week...

A return of widespread readings in the 80s and 90s will give the rest of this week more of an early-August feel. The warming trend will be accompanied by some additional thunderstorm chances at times. As the past several weeks have shown us...trying to “time” the most the most likely occurrence for these episodes can be quite frustrating for meteorologists with this current weather pattern...but we will forge ahead...and continue to give you our best prognostications.

After a few “spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms early in the evening on Wednesday...Wednesday night and much of Thursday should be precipitation-free. There will be areas of fog developing later Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning under mainly clear skies and light winds. A weather feature sliding through the region will try and initiate some widely scattered thunderstorm activity across portions of central and eastern Nebraska Thursday evening into Friday morning. A few ‘storms could be severe. A weak cold front moving into the area late in the day on Friday may also kick-off some isolated strong-to-severe ‘storms Friday evening for portions of south central and southeastern Nebraska as well. The main severe weather threats will be the potential for damaging winds and large hail. Additional thunderstorm chances look possible again Saturday night...and again on Sunday...with any possible severe weather threat coming into better focus as the weekend gets closer...so stay tuned for that later in the week.

SKYCAST - 8pm Wednesday
SKYCAST - 8pm Wednesday(KOLN)
SKYCAST - 8pm Thursday
SKYCAST - 8pm Thursday(KOLN)
SKYCAST - 8pm Friday
SKYCAST - 8pm Friday(KOLN)
SPC Outlook - Wednesday Night
SPC Outlook - Wednesday Night(KOLN)
SPC Outlook - Thursday
SPC Outlook - Thursday(KOLN)
SPC Outlook - Friday
SPC Outlook - Friday(KOLN)

Lows tonight will drop into the mid 50s-to-low 60s.

Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will be the warmest of the week...with readings in the 80s-to-low 90s.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

Lows Thursday night will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s for most areas.

Friday AM Lows
Friday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Friday may end up a “touch” warmer than Thursday...with readings in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

The 7-Day looks very August-like...with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to low 90s...and several small precipitation “chances” through the period.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pursuit that ended with two teens in custody near 26th &...
Teens force women and children out of car before leading officers on a chase, Lincoln Police say
A nurse in the NICU at Bryan Medical Center shares her infant son's story with an extremely...
‘It was terrifying,’ NICU nurse at Bryan Medical Center shares son’s journey with extremely rare skin condition
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80

Latest News

High Temperatures Today
Morning storms possible, mainly quiet & dry afternoon
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
1011 Wednesday First Look Forecast
1011 Wednesday First Look Forecast
Tuesday Night & Wednesday Forecast
Tuesday Night & Wednesday Forecast