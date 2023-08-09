Tux store suddenly closes, leaving many without wedding attire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here in Nebraska, some couples’ big day is just weeks or even days away. But the place they were relying on at the peak of wedding season closed its doors without warning this week.

On Tuesday, concerned and frustrated Tip Top Tux customers walked up the doors at both Lincoln locations to peer into the windows. There, a sign conveyed a simple message: Sorry, we’re closed.

Throughout the day, concerned and frustrated Tip Top Tux customers have been walking up to the store’s doors, only to see a sign that communicates a simple message: We’re closed. (10/11 NOW)

“What do you in this situation?” said Kiley Haag. “Like, they’re not answering you. your wedding is literally in four days”

Kiley Haag and her fiancé's wedding is this Saturday, so the news left her almost inconsolable.

“Bawling, crying,” Haag said. “Like I don’t know what to do.”

Melissa Waldron had to check for herself on Tuesday, so she and her fiancé, Logan, walked up to the store front in south Lincoln.

The sign on the door led her and others to Dapper and Dashing’s website. That’s Tip Top Tux’s parent company, and it’s wedding rental stores are shuttering all across the country.

“We don’t really know what we’re going to do,” Melissa said. “It’s just been, everything’s been good up until this point.”

WOWT obtained a note that Tip Top Tux employees apparently received: “I regret to inform you that you are being laid off from your position effective Monday, August 7, 20023. Unfortunately, the company is compelled to cease operations effective immediately.”

10/11 NOW attempted to contact Tip Top Tux but got no response. Patt Miller said he went there during one of the store’s final days.

“That’s heartbreaking,” Miller said. “Absolutely heartbreaking.”

He told 10/11 NOW that employees said they were having IT issues and that he should pay his outstanding bills as soon as he could.

“We convinced the one guy that still had to pay on my side to go in and pay,” Miller said. “He went in and paid, and an hour later, they had the sign on the door.”

Haag said this momentarily shook her from her joy for a while, but she said she just wants to take in the wedding and work on what comes next.

“I’m not going to let them take away my happiness right now,” Haag said. “Like, I’m not going to let them have that. So I’m going to figure it out for every body.”

While next steps are unclear, Miller said he is encouraging people to file a claim with their bank if they paid with a credit or debit card, since the paid service didn’t come through.

Some companies have stepped up and offered their help to those getting married soon, including Shannon Formalwear and Gentleman’s Choice.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.