US nurse and daughter freed by kidnappers in Haiti nearly two weeks after abduction, aid agency says

In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband, Sandro Dorsainvil. Alix Dorsainvil, a nurse for El Roi Haiti, and her daughter were kidnapped on Thursday, July 27, the organization said. (Courtesy of El Roi Haiti via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An aid organization in Haiti says one of its staff and her daughter have been freed, nearly two weeks after they were kidnapped in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Witnesses told The Associated Press that armed men seized New Hampshire native Alix Dorsainvil and her little girl in late July from a clinic in a gang-controlled area of Port-au-Prince where Dorsainvil works.

The Christian group founded by Dorsainvil’s husband has offered medical care, education and other basic services to people in the country’s poorest areas.

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The killing worsened criminal control of Haiti and the innocent are regularly killed, raped and held for ransom.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pursuit that ended with two teens in custody near 26th &...
Teens force women and children out of car before leading officers on a chase, Lincoln Police say
A nurse in the NICU at Bryan Medical Center shares her infant son's story with an extremely...
‘It was terrifying,’ NICU nurse at Bryan Medical Center shares son’s journey with extremely rare skin condition
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
Aubrey Trail petitions Nebraska officials to proceed with his execution

Latest News

Erin Patterson addresses media in Australia. Three of Patterson’s ex-in-laws have died and...
Wild mushrooms suspected of killing 3 who ate a family lunch together in Australia
Three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at...
Australia: Three dead after allegedly eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch
Dozens were arrested over alleged child sex abuse following the killing of two FBI agents,...
Dozens arrested in child sexual abuse investigation
Zoom is the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic. (Source:...
Zoom orders some employees back to the office