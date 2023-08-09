Woman arrested for faking kidnapping attempt in Seward County

UTICA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Tuesday after they say she lied about almost being kidnapped.

The sheriff’s office said a woman called 911 and told the dispatcher she stopped to help a man that appeared to be having car trouble. She then said the man tried to force her into his vehicle but she was able to get away.

The sheriff’s office said the woman gave a description of the man and his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office grew suspicious when the woman did not give her name or location and did not respond to any of their attempts to contact her.

A short time later, authorities found a vehicle matching the description provided by the woman.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the woman and later determined that she had fabricated the initial report. She was arrested and charged with false reporting among other charges. There is not threat to the public at this time.

The sheriff’s office has not released the woman’s name due to the ongoing investigation.

