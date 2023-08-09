Woman arrested for faking kidnapping attempt in Seward County

(Source: Gray News)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Tuesday after they say she lied about almost being kidnapped.

The sheriff’s office said a woman called 911 and told the dispatcher she stopped to help a man that appeared to be having car trouble. She then said the man tried to force her into his vehicle but she was able to get away.

The sheriff’s office said the woman gave a description of the man and his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office grew suspicious when the woman did not give her name or location and did not respond to any of their attempts to contact her.

A short time later, authorities found a vehicle matching the description provided by the woman.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify the woman and later determined that she had fabricated the initial report. She was arrested and charged with false reporting among other charges. There is not threat to the public at this time.

The sheriff’s office has not released the woman’s name due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way announces $49 flights
Lincoln Police at the scene of a pursuit that ended with two teens in custody near 26th &...
Teens force women and children out of car before leading officers on a chase, Lincoln Police say
A nurse in the NICU at Bryan Medical Center shares her infant son's story with an extremely...
‘It was terrifying,’ NICU nurse at Bryan Medical Center shares son’s journey with extremely rare skin condition
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80

Latest News

Omaha Police were investigating after a body was found at Benson Park on Wednesday morning,...
Omaha Police arrest suspect in Benson Park murder
Generic police lights
Suspect sought after stolen vehicle abandoned near Elm Creek
On Wednesday, Kyle Chandler, Nancy Sell, Tandy Becher and Sara Hennessy were given the ‘Hospice...
Four Bryan West hospice nurses surprised with 'Hospice Hero' award
10/11 First at Four
Zoo News, Brews and Cheetah Cubs