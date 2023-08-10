Cass County Sheriff’s Office reporting an attempted abduction of a child in Eagle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an incident that’s been reported as an attempted child abduction.

According to a Facebook post on Wednesday, CCSO says it happened Tuesday evening around 6:20 p.m. in the area of the public pool in Eagle.

“A 9-year-old female was walking on a park trail,” authorities stated. “As the child approached the dirt/gravel cul-de-sac public pool parking area off of Applewood Drive, she observed what she described as a ‘smaller vehicle that was brown in color and rusted.’ A man the child did not know or recognize asked her if she would come with him to look for his dog. The man also told her he would take her to get a drink before they looked for his dog. Fortunately, the child recognized the dangerous situation and ran away.”

The department says the child described the suspect as an older Caucasian male, likely at least 40 years of age (possibly older), with a bald head and no visible facial hair.

“The suspect vehicle may be brown, gold, tan, or very dirty,” CCSO said. “At this time it is unknown when the suspect traveled to and from the area of the incident. It is also unknown what route the suspect vehicle traveled to and from the reported incident.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call CCSO’s non-emergency line at 402-296-9370. Read the full post from authorities below.

