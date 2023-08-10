LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest Drought Monitor was released on Thursday and while drought continues to worsen across Texas and the southwest, drought conditions continue to steadily improve across the state of Nebraska.

Last week, over 77% of the state was under some sort of drought classification with extreme to exceptional drought conditions across parts of eastern Nebraska. Further west, areas of moderate to severe drought covered central Nebraska, with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions across parts of the Sandhills into southwestern Nebraska.

Drought Monitor released on 8/3/23 (KOLN)

This week, the percentage of the state under drought conditions has dropped to around 73%. The biggest changes were realized across parts of western Nebraska where many areas saw moderate drought improve to abnormally dry or going from abnormally dry to no drought at all. One section in northeastern Nebraska also saw improvement, where we saw a reduction in the area of extreme and exceptional drought conditions.

Latest Drought Monitor released on 8/10/23 (KOLN)

All five categories of drought saw drops in their areal percentage with the latest Drought Monitor. (KOLN)

Overall, just over 27% of the state is now drought free - mostly across western Nebraska. The area of exceptional drought - which peaked at just over 13% of the state in late June - now stands at just 1.31%. moderate drought now covers the largest area in the state at 23.83%.

Drought conditions have been steadily improving over the last few weeks and months. (KOLN)

Rainfall over the next week looks spotty at best - with the best chances for rain likely staying to our east. So, look for drought conditions to likely stand-pat as we head over the next week or two. Longer range outlooks that take us through the end of August don’t give any clear indications on whether we could see wetter or drier than normal conditions - so stay tuned!

Rainfall looks much lighter and more spotty over the next week - with the best chances for heavier, more beneficial rain off to our east. (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.