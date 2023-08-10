Friday Forecast: The heat is back on

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be hotter with above average temperatures across the area. Rain chances look to continue through the weekend. Next week should begin cooler and dry.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening as a surface trough moves east through the area. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible this evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. (KOLN)

Areas of patchy fog are possible Friday morning. The bulk of the day should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Isolated severe storms are possible in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a few degrees cooler. High temperatures should be in the mid 80s to low 90s. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. The chance of rain increases Saturday night. A decent chance (40 to 50%) of showers and thunderstorms continues through much of the day Sunday as an upper level trough moves through the region. There could be some isolated severe thunderstorms Sunday too. The first half of next week looks to be dry with at or below average temperatures. The chance of rain then returns Thursday.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

