‘Hamilton’ becomes most attended theater show in Lincoln history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Hamilton” has become the most attended theatrical event in Lincoln history with 32,000 tickets sold, according to the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

“Hamilton,” a play that combines the history of American Revolutionary figure Alexander Hamilton with hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, became the Lied Center’s highest selling event. The musical surpassed the 2019 “Phantom of the Opera” run which sold 29,333 tickets.

The show still has six performances between Thursday and Sunday with tickets still being sold at https://www.liedcenter.org/event/hamilton.

People can also purchase $29 rush tickets two hours before the performance at //liedcenter.org/rush which is subject to availability.

10/11's Macy Neumeister interviews Deon'te Goodman, a member of the Hamilton cast who plays Aaron Burr. Hamilton is playing at the Lied Center through Aug. 13th

