H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Southwest

By Chase Matteson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a new season for the Silver Hawks and coming with it many changes to the 2022 city champs. The biggest change starts with new head coach Grant Traynowicz. Traynowicz named head coach following Andrew Sherman moving to the school’s athletic director role.

Coach “Trayno” as his players call him served previously as the defensive coordinator so he is familiar with the team. Another change to Southwest will be their youth this season. The Silver Hawks lost key senior skill players from a season ago and will have either sophomore, Ryan Manning, or freshman, Brockston Teply starting at quarterback.

“Not a lot of experience, but talented hungry kids ready to step up,” Grant Traynowicz said.

Coach Trayno also explained the school has a standard, but knows the youth will take time to develop and lead.

“The expectations are always high at a school like Southwest... you know we made the playoffs almost every year of our existence.... we talk to the kids about focus on the things we can control, how hard we play, we can’t really control outcomes. We just focus on playing our best one play at a time and the scoreboard will take care of itself,” Traynowicz said.

The Silver Hawks open week one against Lincoln High.

