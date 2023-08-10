James Green named Nebraska Wrestling assistant coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Former Nebraska wrestling legend James Green has been named a full-time assistant coach for the Husker wrestling program, head coach Mark Manning announced Thursday.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Green will join Manning, associate head coach Bryan Snyder and assistant coach Tervel Dlagnev ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“We’re extremely excited about James, Chandell, Glory and Aubrey being back in Lincoln,” Manning said. “The attitude, work ethic and commitment to excellence that James competed with both as a Husker and a six-time USA Wrestling World Team member gives our student-athletes a prime example of someone to imitate. His leadership as one of the world’s top competitors, coupled with his coaching experience provides our program with an amazing asset as we continue our march to the top. James’ passion and heart for Nebraska Wrestling will serve us well.”

This past June, Green announced he was coming out of retirement and will return to train at the Nebraska Wrestling Training Center (NWTC) after spending 14 months as USA Wrestling’s National Freestyle Developmental Coach in Colorado Springs, Colo.

“I am extremely grateful and excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the Husker Wrestling staff,” Green said. “I have learned a lot in my short time with USA Wrestling and look forward to sharing my knowledge with the current and future Nebraska wrestlers. As an alum, I’ve always imagined giving back to the program that has given so much to me. I am really grateful for Coach Manning giving me this opportunity. Go Big Red!”

As a Husker, the 2014 Big Ten Champion became just the second four-time All-American in school history as he placed seventh twice and third twice at NCAAs. On the professional side, he represented the United States on the World Team at the 70kg spot from 2015 to 2021, winning bronze in 2015 and silver in 2017.

Career Highlights

Six-time World Team member (70kg)

Two-time World Medalist (Bronze, 2015; Silver, 2017)

Four-time NCAA All-American (7th, 157, 2012; 7th, 157, 2013; 3rd, 157, 2014; 3rd, 157, 2015)

Big Ten Champion (157, 2014)

Nebraska 100-Win Club

