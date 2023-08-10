Lincoln Crime Stoppers hosting adults-only crime solving mystery event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stoppers are inviting people 21-and-over to its first ‘Zoo Dun It’ event at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

The adults-only fundraiser benefitting Crime Stoppers will be held Friday, Aug. 25 from 5:30 - 9 p.m. Attendees can test out their investigative skills to follow the clues and solve the mystery to determine ‘Zoo Dun It’.

Jared Minary, forensic video technician with Lincoln Police, said the fundraiser is similar to the zoo’s popular Brew at the Zoo event, but with an investigation and mystery to solve.

“You get to hang out with some of our crime scene techs and see how we investigate a crime,” Minary said.

Tickets are $75 per person. Multiple tickets are $70 per person if purchased together. Tickets include beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, plus food.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.