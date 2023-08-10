Lincoln Crime Stoppers hosting adults-only crime solving mystery event

Attendees will follow the clues and solve the mystery to determine ‘Zoo Dun It’
Participants can test out their investigative skills to follow the clues and solve the mystery to determine ‘Zoo Dun it?’
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stoppers are inviting people 21-and-over to its first ‘Zoo Dun It’ event at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

The adults-only fundraiser benefitting Crime Stoppers will be held Friday, Aug. 25 from 5:30 - 9 p.m. Attendees can test out their investigative skills to follow the clues and solve the mystery to determine ‘Zoo Dun It’.

Jared Minary, forensic video technician with Lincoln Police, said the fundraiser is similar to the zoo’s popular Brew at the Zoo event, but with an investigation and mystery to solve.

“You get to hang out with some of our crime scene techs and see how we investigate a crime,” Minary said.

Tickets are $75 per person. Multiple tickets are $70 per person if purchased together. Tickets include beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, plus food.

Purchase tickets for Zoo Dun It

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Throughout the day, concerned and frustrated Tip Top Tux customers have been walking up to the...
Tux store suddenly closes, leaving many without wedding attire
Woman arrested for faking kidnapping attempt in Seward County
Dillard's at Gateway Mall
Thieves steal more than $11,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s at Gateway Mall

Latest News

Participants can test out their investigative skills to follow the clues and solve the mystery...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers hosting adults-only crime solving mystery event at Lincoln Children's Zoo
Crystal Demers
Lincoln woman sentenced to prison for assault on baby under her care
Nebraska State Fair launches a new app.
Nebraska State Fair launches new app
An example of a fake $100 bill
York Police warns residents about counterfeit money