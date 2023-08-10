Lincoln man arrested for selling meth to undercover investigator

Paul Garcia
Paul Garcia(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested this week for selling thousands of dollars worth of meth to an undercover investigator with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force.

According to court documents, an undercover investigator made arrangements to meet with 33-year-old Paul Garcia for a drug deal on March 2. Over the span of the next two weeks, Garcia unknowingly gave police a total of 214 grams of meth.

The state patrol’s lab confirmed those substances tested positive for meth on July 27.

Investigators spotted Garcia’s car and pulled him over Wednesday and arrested him on four counts of delivering meth.

