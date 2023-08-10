LPS encourages families to sign up for free and reduced lunch for 2023-24 school year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools students start class on Monday and the district wants to remind parents that free and reduced lunch applications are open.

The free and reduced lunch program cuts the cost of school lunches for qualifying families based on income and the number of people in the household. In the 2022-23 school year, about 40 percent of the LPS population was on a free or reduced meal plan.

Families must re-register each year to find out if they are still eligible or newly eligible. While they can be filled at any time in the school year, the district recommends getting them in early so that it’s processed before the school year, and a negative balance isn’t racked up.

This year, elementary school lunches are priced at $2.50 per meal. If someone were to qualify for free lunch, that’s a potential savings of around $440 for this school year. Students who qualify for free and reduced meals can also have their parents sign a waiver so their information can be shared to other programs in the district and could possibly see reduced fees for athletic admissions, or school instruments.

“Food insecurity is it’s real, it happens in our community, it happens all over the country,” Andrew Ashelford, Director of Nutrition Services said. “We want to make sure we have food available for students so they don’t have to worry about lunch during the school day, we want them to come to school to be able to focus on learning so they can excel and graduate.”

It’s recommended applications be filled out online, head to the LPS homepage and scroll down to the ‘meals’ tab. There you’ll find the application and can find out if you’re qualified. Paper applications are also available at your school office, at the LPS District office, 5905 O Street, or by calling the district office at (402) 436-1746 to request that a copy be sent to you.

