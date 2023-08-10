Mother forgives person who killed her 20-year-old son on his birthday

Kyle Jackson was shot Sunday morning as he was walking to his car after a fight reportedly broke out between a few women. (WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – The mother of a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed on his birthday has already found forgiveness for the person accused of the shooting.

Kyle Jackson was shot Sunday morning as he was walking to his car after a fight reportedly broke out between a few women.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Jackson was well known in his community as a star basketball player at his alma mater.

He went on to play basketball at Penn State Shenango but moved back home to attend Cleveland State where he was hired as a student assistant for the men’s basketball program.

His mother, Kendra Holloway, said to the person who shot him, “I forgive you.”

“I’m grateful for the time I had him,” she said. “I’m grateful that I was his mom.”

Holloway said she expressed concern to her son before he went out over the weekend, but Jackson said he would leave if they spotted trouble.

Holloway, a school principal, doesn’t believe her son was a target because he never had a gun and he’s never been in trouble with the law.

“He had the purest heart ever, he meant nobody any harm. He was such a good person. He didn’t like confrontation,” she said.

Jackson’s goal, according to his mother, was to work as a college basketball coach one day.

Holloway choked up realizing it’s no longer her son’s dreams, but possibly his legacy that will have an impact on others, encouraging them to live right and put the guns down.

As she prepares to bury her son, Holloway wishes she could hug him one more time.

According to Jackson’s family, no arrests have been made at this time. East Cleveland police could not be reached for comment on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Throughout the day, concerned and frustrated Tip Top Tux customers have been walking up to the...
Tux store suddenly closes, leaving many without wedding attire
Woman arrested for faking kidnapping attempt in Seward County
Dillard's at Gateway Mall
Thieves steal more than $11,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s at Gateway Mall

Latest News

It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran puts 5 Iranian-American prisoners under house arrest in possible push to be released in deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed
Luke Bryan continues working hard as he has a busy concert schedule combined with his work on...
‘Working my butt off’: Luke Bryan says he earned where he is today
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July