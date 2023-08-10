Nebraska State Fair launches new app

By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair announced on Thursday that the event now has its own app where people can buy tickets or find information.

A press release states that the app provides “up-to-date information” about the fair. The app can help visitors find food vendors or see who is performing at the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

“Each year, the team strives to provide easy-to-access and updated information to fairgoers,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair Executive Director. “The mobile app increases convenience to visitors, including those who are planning to attend and those who are already on the grounds.”

Tickets purchased from the app are delivered to the phone instantly. Attendees can also schedule their entire day at the fair with just their fingertips.

The Nebraska State Fair staff also said that the app is updated in real time.

Other features include:

• FAQs

• Directions to the fair

• The fairgrounds map

• Social media feeds

• The latest State Fair news

• Contacting the fair

The State Fair app is available now on Google Play and the App Store. Simply search for “Nebraska State Fair.”

With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” the Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25-Sept. 4 in Grand Island. For more information, go to StateFair.org

