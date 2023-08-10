New program offers free home health visit for Lancaster County families with newborns

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced a home health visitation program for families with newborn children in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Starting in early September, the LLCHD Family Connects program will offer families with newborns a home visit from a highly trained public health nurse within three weeks following birth. The program is free and participation is voluntary.

The program is an evidence-based home visiting model that has been implemented in 19 states so far.

“When we invest in the health and well-being of all Lincoln families, we become an even stronger and more successful community,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. “Our universal home visitation program will help lay a strong and healthy foundation for the smallest members of our community who one day will play the biggest role in our future success.”

Services offered by Family Connects nurses include:

Checking on baby and mom’s health

Assisting with bathing, diapering, swaddling, and safe sleep environments

Helping with both breast and bottle feeding – all Family Connects nurses are also certified lactation consultants

Linking parents to providers and resources

Helping schedule upcoming appointments

Recommending quality childcare options

“Having a child is a life-changing event and it can be overwhelming and stressful for parents as they adjust to a new family dynamic,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director. “Friendly and knowledgeable nurses are here to lend a helping hand, to listen and answer questions and provide support and resources for families to get their children off to a healthy start.”

According to Family Connects International studies, mothers who used the service felt less anxious, were more likely to complete a six-week postpartum health check and learned about quality childcare options available to them. Families also reported more connections to community resources and child emergency room visits were reduced by 50 percent through age 12 months.

“Universal home visitation using the Family Connects model can help us address existing disparities in our community regardless of income or background. And since all families will have access to these services, we will level the playing field and give every child an equal opportunity to thrive,” said James Michael Bowers, Council Member and Board of Health Member.

Families can learn more about the new program from their obstetric provider during pregnancy, through a Family Connects nurse in the hospital after delivery, or from pediatricians or family practice physicians during initial well baby checks. Additionally, the LLCHD’s public health clinic, the Women, Infants and Children program, community and cultural centers, refugee resettlement agencies and other local organizations will have information on the program.

“We’re excited about the Family Connects because it extends patient centered care to our families and newborns beyond the hospital. This program will help to ensure the family unit is transitioning well at home and has referrals to community resources to provide assistance and ongoing support,” said Alexa Lewis, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services at Bryan Health.

To develop the foundation of the program, LLCHD worked with local hospital systems such as Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth, health care providers, and experts in the early childhood field to build capacity and resources along with recruiting, hiring and training professional nurses.

“We know that every family is vulnerable after the birth of their child so it is important that every family be given an opportunity for success. We also know that every family is unique. This is why it is essential that each family is matched with the support they need,” said Tiffany Nordmeyer, Director of Women’s and Children’s at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

On August 8, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health formally adopted a resolution in support of the Family Connects universal home visiting program at its meeting. The resolution calls for:

Ensuring that all parents and new infants have equitable access to the Family Connects program

Enhancing communication to parents and the medical community on the concept and impact of the Family Connects program

Continuing collaboration with the Lancaster County Medical Society to provide education and information on the importance of Family Connects and referrals to the program

Tracking the impact and outcomes of the Family Connects and consistently evaluating and improving the program

“The resolution is the first step in providing the tools and services necessary for parents and young children to succeed in Lincoln and Lancaster County. These efforts represent the best in us and I’m deeply proud of the commitment made by our community to families,” said Sean Flowerday, County Commissioner and Board of Health Member.

Watch the full press conference below.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, local officials announce launch of a home visitation program for families with newborn children

