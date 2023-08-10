Officials: 2 women forced 7-year-old to ingest THC gummy, smoke from vape pen

Nicole Rinker and Raquel Price were charged after officials say they forced a 7-year-old to...
Nicole Rinker and Raquel Price were charged after officials say they forced a 7-year-old to ingest THC-infused products.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Two women in Georgia are accused of forcing a 7-year-old to ingest THC, according to officials.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said Raquel Price and Nicole Rinker gave THC gummies to a 7-year-old girl and made her smoke from a THC-infused vape pen at their home in Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office said investigators learned the girl told the women she did not want to do it and didn’t like how it made her feel. They added that she said it felt like her throat was closing up.

According to an affidavit obtained by WANF, the child was placed under “excessive mental and physical stress” as a result.

Price and Rinker were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children, reckless conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They were also charged with possession of a controlled substance and pills not in their original container after police discovered what they suspect may be methamphetamine at their home.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Throughout the day, concerned and frustrated Tip Top Tux customers have been walking up to the...
Tux store suddenly closes, leaving many without wedding attire
Woman arrested for faking kidnapping attempt in Seward County
Dillard's at Gateway Mall
Thieves steal more than $11,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s at Gateway Mall

Latest News

10/11 First at Four
Monthly talk with Lincoln's mayor
Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stoppers are inviting the people 21-and-over to its first ‘Zoo...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers hosting crime-solving mystery event at Lincoln Zoo
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
Biden asks Congress for more than $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund
Participants can test out their investigative skills to follow the clues and solve the mystery...
Lincoln Crime Stoppers hosting adults-only crime solving mystery event at Lincoln Children's Zoo
Chair of the Federal Election Commission Dara Lindenbaum, center, listens during a Federal...
Federal Election Commission moves toward potentially regulating AI deepfakes in campaign ads