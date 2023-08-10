Owl tangled in soccer net saved by firefighters

Caption
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Willoughby firefighters saved the day for an owl found tangled in a soccer net at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Station 2 A-Shift were sent to the rescue mission Wednesday afternoon.

After freeing the owl’s wings from the net, firefighters called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further assistance for their new feathered friend, the Willoughby Fire Department said.

A wildlife officer took the owl to a rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment, the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after man found dead in northwest Lincoln home
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Throughout the day, concerned and frustrated Tip Top Tux customers have been walking up to the...
Tux store suddenly closes, leaving many without wedding attire
Woman arrested for faking kidnapping attempt in Seward County
Dillard's at Gateway Mall
Thieves steal more than $11,000 worth of purses from Dillard’s at Gateway Mall

Latest News

It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran puts 5 Iranian-American prisoners under house arrest in possible push to be released in deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed
Luke Bryan continues working hard as he has a busy concert schedule combined with his work on...
‘Working my butt off’: Luke Bryan says he earned where he is today
In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office,...
Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July